Republicans want to kill your spam filter, so every campaign email they send lands in your inbox

Chuck Grassley wants you to know that when he sent mail by 'pidgin' it was guaranteed to arrive.

Marco Rubio is incompetent. Chuck Grassley is very old. Donald Trump is incredibly greedy. Put it all together and what do you get: a call to end the email spam filter so that every single campaign email that comes your way ends up at the top of your inbox. Because Republicans really think you’re not seeing enough campaign emails. Especially their emails.

As The Washington Post reports, Republicans got together at a recent luncheon and began whining that the campaign emails they were sending out just didn’t seem to get through to people. Why, they could send out five, 10, a dozen or more in a day, and they were lucky if just one showed up in someone’s inbox. And then they discovered that these emails were ending up in the spam box. Just because they were sending millions of them to people across the nation, outside their state or district, completely unsolicited. Which made Grassley very, very angry.

Grassley declared that sending emails to spam was the equivalent of the Post Office refusing to carry his campaign mail. “If you mail a letter, you expect it to be delivered,” said a reportedly “red-faced” Grassley. And because Republicans are Republicans, they immediately decided that Google was filtering out their stuff, because it’s a left-wing conspiracy.

So now Republicans are going to war with Google to remove Americans spam filters.