West Virginia punishes financial institutes for alleged commitment to fighting climate change

Take, for instance, how Moore has responded to companies that even mention using environmental, social, and governance (ESG) frameworks to take into account the legitimate cost of doing business with polluters. “As state treasurer, I have a duty to act in the best interest of our state and its people,” Moore said on Thursday. “Any financial institution that has broad, sweeping policies that will harm our economy, tax base, and energy jobs has a clear conflict of interest in handling our tax dollars. If a financial institution doesn’t want to do business with our people, I don’t think we should give them our business, either.”
Not a single U.S.-based financial institution has fully divested itself from fossil fuels. All Moore wants is some reassurance that firms are still doing business with some of his favorite campaign donors like Marathon Petroleum and Dominion Energy. Moore was originally interested in also targeting Bancorp, but the company “demonstrated to the treasurer that it has eliminated policies against financing coal mining, coal power, and pipeline construction activities from its environmental and social risk policy,” according to a press release from Moore’s office.
It’s going to be a rough pill for the likes of Moore and the GOP to swallow when financial firms finally understand just how lucrative of a long-term plan it is to commit to divestment and turn toward more sustainable sectors. Until then, we’re stuck with these state-by-state tantrums that feel just as archaic as the fossilized plant life that makes up the oil and gas these lawmakers love.
