News Roundup: Trump uses Ivana for one last real estate scam; an interview with Rep. Jamie Raskin

The House has never before needed to mount a response to a violent attempted coup. Then came Trump.

You may, in your life, make a lot of poor choices. You may have regrets. But no matter who you are or what your circumstances, remember this advice: If you die and your ex-husband commandeers your corpse as part of a real estate tax-dodging scheme, you're allowed to haunt them. This was decided back during the 1600s and is considered a “deeply rooted” freedom, one that not even the Supreme Court has been able to find fault with so, by all means, go nuts with that.

In other news, Supreme Court theocrat Samuel Alito remains an eager culture warrior and willing copypaster for the far-right; representing the forces of not-fascism, we've got an interview with Jan. 6 coup investigator Jamie Raskin. Here's some of what you may have missed: