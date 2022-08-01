Harris in Florida to announce $1 billion to help nation prepare for soaring temperatures, floods

The days of being able to put our collective heads in the sand on climate change have long since passed. Even as Harris heads to the Sunshine State, the death toll in Kentucky continues to climb amid massive flooding.

NBC News reports that four siblings died in the Kentucky flood waters, along with 24 others. The children range from 2 to 8 years old. The children’s parents survived.

During her time in Florida, the vice president will visit the National Hurricane Center and Florida International University, where she will discuss the recent extreme weather events.

Congress may soon pass a historic climate bill that would devote $369 billion toward low-carbon energy technologies and put the nation on the road to cutting greenhouse gas emissions back to 40%—below 2005 levels—by 2030, The Washington Post reports.

Biden seems committed to helping the country manage the devastation of out-of-control temperatures. He recently announced a $2.32 billion set of programs to be administered by FEMA, the Department of Health and Human Services, and other agencies. The money will double spending on Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC), a program that supports state and local efforts to better prepare communities for natural disasters related to climate change.

"We know that the impacts of the climate crisis are here, and that we must invest in building resilience to protect our communities, infrastructure and economy,” the White House said in a statement.

Abortion rights, gun safety, and the our planet are all at stake in this election. We must persuade Democratic voters to turn out in November. Click here to volunteer with Vote Forward and write personalized letters to targeted voters on your own schedule from the comfort of your own home, without ever having to talk to anyone.