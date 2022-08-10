Republicans hate political vendettas, except all the ones they have planned

She insists that Joe Biden and his son Hunter have “illegal ties to crime” and “relationships with other foreign adversaries, and entities that he should not be involved with.” All projection all the time. “And Joe Biden profited from that,” Stefanik claimed. “So, we intend to investigate.”

It wouldn’t be a MAGA uproar fueled by QAnon vapors if they didn’t also include Dr. Anthony Fauci. House Oversight Committee ranking member Rep. James Comer (KY) promises that he’s not going to let Fauci get away with science anymore on the origins of COVID, the disease most Republicans seem not to believe in anyway. “We are not going to let up on” the idea that China manufactured the virus to kill Americans, Comer told CBS News. “I think the American people deserve to know the truth about COVID 19. They deserve to have a government try to actually find the truth about where the COVID 19 originated from.”

The government should not be trying to protect people from COVID-19 by encouraging measures to stop transmission of the disease, like social distancing, masks, and stay-at-home orders, but definitely should be making up shit about how China did this on purpose.

Also Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Comer said. “He’s at the top of the list because he’s not doing his job on the border. It’s getting worse every day.” Sure. At the top of the list after Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and Anthony Fauci. A rotating “top of the list.” Why not. Oh, and don’t forget the Afghanistan withdrawal and inflation. Those have to be investigated, too, because you know, somehow, Biden purposely created inflation.

That’s while they’re having the alternate reality Jan. 6 investigations. You know, the one into how it was all House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s fault that law enforcement didn’t stop it. And how law enforcement has to be held to account for arresting and detaining the insurrectionists. And how the FBI needs to be defunded.

“I think that it is important to seek the truth—wherever it may lead—on all of this,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), told CNN. “We should be looking at whatever we can through the standing committees and have a robust debate about it.”

Right. Debate. Truth. What was that about the state of irony?