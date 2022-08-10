What do you say when you know the feds have the goods? Trumpland says, 'planted evidence'

How can you be pretty damned sure there were classified White House documents illegally squirreled away at Trump’s Florida home? Trump and MAGAland are telling us so. They are so convinced that the FBI’s warranted search of Mar-a-Lago is going to turn up evidence, they’re frantically working to poison it.
The damage control they’ve thrown against the wall is saying that whatever the FBI got out of there, they planted in the first place. A Trump lawyer (astonishingly, he still has some willing to show their faces in public) started by putting that possibility out there.
“I don’t think that there was actually anything there that was worthwhile,” Christina Bobb said, hours after the search. “We’ll see what they come up with. If they did, it will be interesting [...] especially because they precluded me from actually watching what they did.” She continued, “But at this point, I don’t necessarily think they would actually go to the extent of trying to plant information. I think they would just make stuff up and come up with whatever they want.”
And we’re off.
Comments are closed on this story.