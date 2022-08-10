What do you say when you know the feds have the goods? Trumpland says, 'planted evidence'

Newt Gingrich went on Charlie Kirk’s YouTube “show” Tuesday night, where he delivered a QAnon-worthy diatribe of conspiracy theories in which he concluded that Rep. Liz Cheney is somehow behind it all. “And she's part of this. I mean, she is part of the effort to turn the system into a basically a tyrannical, anti-conservative, anti-Republican, constant violation of the law, which is what the January 6 committee is, you know, a fake committee being covered by the fake news with a fake FBI, which, by the way, you'll notice they didn't allow anybody on the Trump side into Mar-a-Lago. So we have no idea whether or not they planted evidence.”

(This is a running theme, by the way, that Trump’s people were kept out of Mar-a-Lago Monday. They weren’t. Eric Trump said he was there. Trump’s lawyers say they were there.)

While Newt was spewing dark persecution fantasies on YouTube, Jesse Waters was on Fox News, claiming that the FBI “probably” was “planting evidence, which is what they did during the Russia hoax. We also have a hunch they doctored evidence to get the warrant—again, what they did during the Russia hoax.” A hunch, you say? A hunch is good enough for MAGAland.

And certainly enough for Fox News. Overnight, the “hoax” progressed from that hunch to the assertion that FBI agents “brought in backpacks” that might have been full of the evidence they were there to plant.