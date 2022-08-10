Why won’t Trump show us the warrant? Because it shows his criming

Here’s what it takes to obtain a federal search warrant:

A "neutral and detached" federal judge or magistrate would need to sign off on the warrant before it can be executed at a property. To get that approval, law enforcement officials must show probable cause for conducting the search. That means there should be reasonable information to support the possibility that evidence of illegality will be found during the search.

That “probable cause” is nothing to sneeze at when it comes to federal warrants. “For the department to pursue a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago tells me that the quantum and quality of the evidence they were reciting—in a search warrant and affidavit that an FBI agent swore to—was likely so pulverizing in its force as to eviscerate any notion that the search warrant and this investigation is politically motivated,” David Laufman, who led the Justice Department’s counterintelligence section until 2018, told Politico.

Which is enough to tell us why Trump will continue to refuse to make the warrant public. He and his legal team don’t have the affidavit(s) that justify the warrant, but they’ve got the warrant. As Politico’s Kyle Cheney explains, that warrant contains “the full inventory of items that federal investigators were seeking.” Trump’s legal team also has the receipt for “what was taken from his estate during the search.”

So show us.

x Donald Trump has a copy of the search warrant. He’d show us the warrant if he were so wronged. Show it or shut it. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) August 9, 2022

Of course he won’t do that. And, of course, the Republicans clamoring for Attorney General Merrick Garland’s head aren’t going to demand it. They know what it’s going to show.

Sign if you agree: No one is above the law.

Trump and his followers proved on Jan. 6 how dangerously close they came to overturning our democracy. Help cancel Republican voter suppression with the power of your pen by clicking here and signing up to volunteer with Vote Forward, writing personalized letters to targeted voters urging them to exercise their right to vote this year.

RELATED STORIES

Republicans are right: Trump should show America the search warrant delivered to his house

A historic search and a battery of investigations: FBI sweeps Trump's property for records

GOP lawmakers out of their minds over search on their leader by Trump-appointed FBI director

McCarthy rattles his own closet skeletons in investigation threat to Attorney General Garland

'They even broke into my safe!': Trump confirms FBI raided Mar-a-Lago in whining statement