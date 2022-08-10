Rep. Eric Swalwell shares disturbing voicemail from Trump supporters after Mar-a-Lago raid

Following the FBI’s search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Florida estate, his minions have come to take revenge. As expected social media has been flooding with right-wingers threatening to start a civil war over the seized evidence found in the estate and investigations to ensue. Trump supporters and extremists have not been and are not afraid to express violence.

According to Daily Kos writer David Neiwert, “the rhetoric is mostly a mixture of over-the-top hysteria and dark threats, and it’s being wielded by everyone from congressional Republicans to anonymous militiamen.”

Consistently threatened by the GOP and their supporters, Rep. Eric Swalwell took to Twitter Wednesday to share one of the threats he received since the FBI raid.

In the clip, a man can be heard saying that Swalwell and his family’s throats and heads should be cut off, among other violent threats.

The voicemail is very violent and thus a transcript will not be shared.

Warning: The following clip contains racist, homophobic, and other extremely violent language.