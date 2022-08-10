Ninety days until Election Day: Thousands of ways to get involved

Get-out-the-vote volunteers are needed in full force this election. Get involved today.

We have just witnessed what the power of voter outreach can do. In Kansas, for the first time since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, voters resoundingly defended the right to abortion.

And it happened because we had an unprecedented voter turnout. And that requires a lot of hard work and volunteer hours.

We need your help to ensure victory in the 2022 midterms, which are only 90 days away. Abortion rights are on the ballot in Michigan and Kentucky, not to mention which party will control Congress next year. We can win if we get out the vote.

Right now, there are literally thousands of ways to plug in and volunteer for Democratic races at the federal, state, and local levels. And the great news? You can access them all by going to just one website.

Click to browse all the get-out-the-vote opportunities available at Mobilize-dot-us.

Can't volunteer? Chip in $3 to help Daily Kos get out the vote for Democrats.

Mobilize is used by Democratic campaigns across the country to recruit volunteers for voter contact. Here are some examples:

Make no mistake about it, our very democracy is on the line this year. We cannot wait until after Labor Day to get involved. The time is now to talk to targeted voters.

Click to browse get-out-the-vote opportunities at Mobilize-dot-us, and get involved!