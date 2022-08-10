Watch Fox News staff and other Republicans make the case for the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago

Ever since Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago compound was searched by FBI agents on Monday, the conservative world has been revving its engines about political abuses of power by the Biden administration. The general theme has been that the FBI, headed by a Trump appointee, is ginning up fake charges and crimes in order to wrongfully imprison the Democrats’ political opponents.

At the same time, the Republican Party is promising that they will, if they come back into majority control of the executive and legislative branches of government, use their powers to actually wrongfully imprison their political opponents. This isn’t an idle threat. They’ve been priming the pump for decades.* “But her emails” has made a lot of conservative t-shirt printers rich.

On Tuesday, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah decided to put together a simple supercut of footage from Mar-a-Lago as agents executed the search warrant for sensitive documents (or, what Donald Trump and others have called a “raid” by federal agents). Over the flashing police lights and gated compound, that supercut also includes Fox News personalities and Republican officials’ statements about how and why the FBI acted rightfully and in service to America—when former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was under investigation for allegations of mishandled documents. It’s too perfect to miss.