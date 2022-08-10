Russian TV host claims to know what the FBI found at Mar-a-Lago: A Putin portrait, matryoshka dolls

Davis wrote that on Tuesday’s broadcast, Popov said:

As soon as Donald Trump complained that Biden was the worst president in the history of the United States, which is fast becoming a third world country, there was a knock on Donald’s door: ‘Knock-knock, this is the FBI!’ More than one hundred agents stormed in and searched Trump’s Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago. Dozens of agents ransacked every office, went through every box, and took every document that was of interest to them. It is thought that the FBI was interested in the Top Secret documents supposedly taken by the ex-president from the White House ... Biden, with his dictatorial tendencies, repressions, and persecution of dissidents, is turning America into Ukraine. He already did that, since the opposition is being persecuted by authorities ...

Russian TV propagandists have matched Fox News hosts in expressing outrage over the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search. With straight faces, they complained that the “FBI raid” was symbolic of the rampant persecution of political dissidents in the U.S. by that tyrannical despot President Joe Biden, whom they repeatedly refer to with one of Trump’s favorite nicknames, “Sleepy Joe.”

x Meanwhile in Russia: some highlights from various state TV programs, bemoaning the search of Trump's estate and hoping for civil war.



Some military experts worry Trump might be accused of sending classified documents to Moscow and charged with treason. https://t.co/sz85D8kJUR pic.twitter.com/r8mZ9vnCOV — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) August 10, 2022

But Putin’s propagandists are unmatched when it comes to outright hypocrisy. After all, Russia’s opposition leader Alexei Navalny nearly died from being poisoned with the Novichok nerve agent, and is now serving a nearly 12-year prison sentence under harsh conditions after being convicted on trumped-up charges.

Russians also face hefty fines or stiff prison sentences for expressing any opposition to the war in Ukraine. They can’t even call it a “war,” but have to use the Kremlin’s terminology of a “special military operation” if they wish to avoid punishment.