Interior Department screws Alaska community to be most harmed by proposed Willow oil and gas project

The city of Nuiqsut sits just 35 miles from the location of ConocoPhillips' proposed Willow oil and gas project.

Residents in Nuiqsut, Alaska can’t seem to catch a break from the Interior Department when it comes to pushing back against a proposed oil and gas project that has the potential to harm the community. The city is located just 35 miles from ConocoPhillips’ proposed Willow project which, if approved, would add dozens of wells to Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve along with infrastructure meant to support the production of “nearly 600 million barrels of oil from 2024 to 2050,” according to the Alaska Wilderness League.

Given the fact that the Biden administration is hoping to reach net-zero by 2050, it makes absolutely no sense to pump 287 million metric tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere from this project. Many Nuiqsut residents agree and were hoping to have additional opportunities to voice those concerns through an extended comment period for the project’s most recent draft supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (EIS). Grist reports that the Interior Department initially agreed to take comments until the end of September but soon walked back its plans, making Aug. 29 the last day for comments. The news comes during one of Nuiqsut’s busiest subsistence harvest season, too.