Lawsuit stating jail forced workers to 'segregate' for Derek Chauvin ends in $1.5 million settlement

Employees said the jail superintendent at the time, a white person, forced workers to "segregate" based on race and prevented them from doing their jobs. The settlement will mean between $75,000 and $250,000 for each officer to address reports of “discrimination, a hostile work environment and mental distress,” The Washington Post reported of the suit.

MatasCastillo said no one should have questioned the ability of the workers to do their job. "As a board, we are deeply sorry for the trauma you experienced and the ongoing harm this racist incident caused," she said. "We recognize this apology will never undo the anguish and distress you’ve gone through as a result."

MatasCastillo also named Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher directly in a call for the sheriff’s office that oversees the detention center to address such offenses as they occur: