News Roundup: Russia loses at least 9 warplanes in airfield blast; Trump pleads the Fifth

Somebody finally, finally found a way to get Donald Trump to shut his mouth. What a glorious day.

The apparent Ukrainian strike against a Russian military base in occupied Crimea may turn out to be one of the most consequential of the war to date; video and satellite images taken after the blast show widespread damage, including the likely destruction of at least nine Russian warplanes. The blast, far from the frontlines, significantly dents Russian airpower in southern Ukraine—and Ukraine is being coy about how, exactly, they might have done it.

The rest of the news day was again dominated by speculation over just how much trouble Donald Trump might have gotten himself into, with the FBI taking it upon themselves to haul classified documents out of his Mar-a-Lago compound by court order.