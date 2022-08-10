There's a new right-wing dating app and the reactions to it are ... chef's kiss!

Ryann McEnany pictured on the far right. Only the infant seems to be looking left. From the mouths of babes and all that.

Kayleigh McEnany is the former White House press secretary under twice-impeached Donald Trump. She is best known for calling Donald Trump racist and not “a serious candidate” on Fox News back in 2015 before saying that she was tricked by CNN headlines into believing that Donald Trump was a “racist.” Kayleigh’s tenure as Trump’s public-facing lie machine was so extreme that even Fox News cut away from one of her press conferences to fact check her. True story.

Kayleigh has a younger sister named Ryann. Ryann McEnany has an idea. It’s not a new idea and it may not be hers but her shadowy backers’, but it’s an idea that—along with $1.5 million of seed money from billionaire dark lord Peter Thiel—hopes to data mine the next generation of young Republicans. It’s a dating app for right-wingers searching for people who have the same point of view on the world: Donald Trump isn’t a huckster criminal, he’s a freedom fighter for white liberty, and girls have cooties.

A new ad for this very new dating app was released today, promising its appearance on the scene this coming September. The reactions are as fantastic as the promotional is cringe-worthy.

