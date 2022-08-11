'They are good kids': Black teens' party canceled after white manager says she's 'uncomfortable'

Grace Carson, aquatic manager at the water park, can be seen in a witness video telling the family that, because of the outreach she got on social media, the party “is not something that LSPR is comfortable hosting.”

"Because we are a public entity, we can cancel any party that we want to,” Carson claimed.

She initially refused to talk privately with the family, but when an officer on-site at the center intervened, she told him she was okay with a conversation. The video footage ended with the family announcing to teens who had gathered near them that the party was canceled.

x Full video of the incident. Later, Summit waves guards were allegedly caught making racist slurs on Snapchat towards the group since being outed. pic.twitter.com/BZLEb0Js9K — CHOOSY (@CH005Y) August 10, 2022

After the encounter, allegations surfaced on social media that a lifeguard used a slur to describe the guests. Lee’s Summit Mayor William Baird condemned the remarks in a statement the The Kansas City Star obtained.

“The comments were appalling and not condoned by Parks and Recreation, and are inconsistent with the culture I know the City of Lee’s Summit strives to reflect,” the mayor said.

The city Parks and Recreation department released an apology statement on Tuesday that reads more like a justification for the water park’s actions than an actual apology.

“A sincere apology is owed to the Evans family and our Lee’s Summit community,” a department representative wrote. “LSPR strives to be a respectful and inclusive organization where all members of our community feel welcome and appreciated. Inappropriate language, social media posts, and behavior are not acceptable and will not be tolerated.”

Then, the muddying began.

LSPR alleged that it became aware last Thursday that someone publicized the event on social media despite an earlier agreement with the booking party that “the event would not be publicized via social media, and fees would not be charged to attend the event.”

“It has been our experience, that social media marketing and/or ticket sales have the potential to increase event attendance beyond the number initially stated and can result in insufficient staffing and security,” LSPR claimed. “The ‘no’ answers provided on the form by the booking party did not create concerns.”

But the day of the party, Summit Waves staff received approximately 15 calls from parents with questions regarding the cost, hours, parent attendance, and the safety of the event, the city said.

It claimed that Summit Waves staff called the renting party on Friday and two additional times on Saturday “to address concerns,” but that staff members weren’t able to reach the booking party.

Evans didn’t dispute the claim that the staff didn’t reach him. "Lee's Summit says it made multiple attempts to contact us about concerns before the event,” the father told KSHB. “However, the employee called my business line on a non-business day, that doesn’t get checked on weekends."

The facility canceled the event just an hour and a half before it was slated to start.

“LSPR made the decision to cancel the event at 5 PM due to the inability to contact the renting party,” the city department said in its statement. “Safety pertaining to the anticipated crowd size and the potential impact it might have on party guests and the staff was the sole reason for the cancellation.”

x A Black family & their guests were denied entry into a waterpark because the staff was reportedly “uncomfortable” with hosting their event, despite renting space to them. What should have been a fun, wholesome event was denied due to apparent racism. pic.twitter.com/hJAXE3SsEZ — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) August 11, 2022

Evans told KSHB he signed a contract and paid a $2,000 deposit to book the event space 29 days in advance of the event. The city confirmed the booking information and that 250 guests were slated to attend the party, but it admitted that despite the nearly month-long advance notice the facility was given, “staff failed to arrange security for the event.”

Evans told KSHB the family reserved added security and had a plan to stop allowing people inside the party once they hit 250 guests.

“After 250, nobody could get in,” the father said. “We didn’t have keys to the door to just come in and do what we wanted.”

The city cited a police claim that approximately 500 people showed up to the event and that staff and police stayed on-site until the crowd dispersed at approximately 8 PM.

It’s unclear how authorities went about verifying their alleged guest count or ensuring that the people who showed up were there for the party and would have been let in.

The Evans family has consulted with an attorney and is considering legal action, KSHB reported.

The city said a refund was completed, and “an offer was made to cover any additional expenses associated with the rental beyond the rental fee.”

“LSPR intends to complete a comprehensive review of the rental process, including communication,” the city parks and recreation department said. “LSPR will also enhance training to align with the City’s diversity and inclusion efforts.”

The city’s full summary of its investigation:

On July 8, the renting party booked Summit Waves for a teen birthday party scheduled for Saturday, August 6 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and indicated 250 attendees. According to the rental forms, the event would not be publicized via social media, and fees would not be charged to attend the event. It has been our experience, that social media marketing and/or ticket sales have the potential to increase event attendance beyond the number initially stated and can result in insufficient staffing and security. The “no” answers provided on the form by the booking party did not create concerns. The rental form indicated that 10 - 15 chaperones would be in attendance and per the rental form, security consisting of officers from the Lee’s Summit Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s office is required. The cost of security is paid by the rental party but is arranged and booked by LSPR. Through our investigation, LSPR found that staff failed to arrange security for the event. On the evening of Thursday, August 4, Summit Waves staff was made aware of a social media post advertising an event called “Splash Blast 2” from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Summit Waves. On the morning of Friday, August 5, Summit Waves staff called the renting party, left a message inquiring about the social media post, and requested a return call. LSPR did not receive a return call. On Saturday, August 6, Summit Waves staff received approximately 15 calls from parents with questions (cost, hours, parent attendance, etc.) about “Splash Blast 2” and the safety of the event. Summit Waves staff called the renting party two additional times on August 6 to address concerns. LSPR made the decision to cancel the event at 5 p.m. due to the inability to contact the renting party. Safety pertaining to the anticipated crowd size and the potential impact it might have on party guests and the staff was the sole reason for the cancellation. The renting party returned the phone call to Summit Waves staff at approximately 5:30 pm. They were notified at that time of the cancellation and that LSPR would provide a full refund. The renting party arrived around 6:15 pm at which time LSPR staff reiterated the event was canceled. Staff and police stayed on-site until the crowd dispersed at approximately 8 p.m. Lee’s Summit Police estimated the crowd to be approximately 500 people between 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. On Sunday, August 7, LSPR was made aware of a disturbing social media post made by a part-time Summit Waves lifeguard. At approximately 10 a.m. on Monday, August 8, the administrator of Parks and Recreation contacted the renting party and apologized for the poor experience the family received on Saturday night. In addition, the administrator apologized for the inappropriate and insensitive language used by staff including the social media post and advised that appropriate actions would be taken with staff. The administrator identified the internal processes that broke down and reassured the renting party that the rental cancellation was due solely to safety issues associated with potential crowd size. A refund was completed that afternoon and an offer was made to cover any additional expenses associated with the rental beyond the rental fee. The administrator and the rental party agreed to a follow-up phone call on Wednesday, August 10 to continue discussions. LSPR intends to complete a comprehensive review of the rental process, including communication. LSPR will also enhance training to align with the City’s diversity and inclusion efforts. LSPR is committed to serving all people in our community and providing exceptional parks and recreation experiences for everyone.

