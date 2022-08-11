Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman question DHS on secretive ICE transfers

Bump Story
PUBLISHED TO
TAGS
- Detention
- Immigration
- ImmigrationandCustomsEnforcement
- JoeBiden
- NewYork
- transfers
- DepartmentofHomelandSecurity
- AlejandroMayorkas
- NewYorkCity
- Coronavirus
- AlexandriaOcasioCortez
- JamaalBowman
- COVID19
- NewYorkImmigrantFamilyUnityProject
- TaeJohnson
- Omicron
- OrangeCountyJail
- OrangeCountyCorrectionalFacility
- OCCF
- NYIFUP
Tag History
Tag History
- NYIFUP created by Gabe Ortiz at 08/11/2022 10:24 AM
- NYIFUP created by Gabe Ortiz at 08/11/2022 10:24 AM
- NYIFUP created by Gabe Ortiz at 08/11/2022 10:24 AM
- NYIFUP created by Gabe Ortiz at 08/11/2022 10:24 AM
- NYIFUP created by Gabe Ortiz at 08/11/2022 10:24 AM
- NYIFUP created by Gabe Ortiz at 08/11/2022 10:24 AM
- NYIFUP created by Gabe Ortiz at 08/11/2022 10:24 AM
- NYIFUP created by Gabe Ortiz at 08/11/2022 10:24 AM
- NYIFUP created by Gabe Ortiz at 08/11/2022 10:24 AM
- NYIFUP created by Gabe Ortiz at 08/11/2022 10:24 AM
- NYIFUP created by Gabe Ortiz at 08/11/2022 10:24 AM
- NYIFUP created by Gabe Ortiz at 08/11/2022 10:24 AM
- NYIFUP created by Gabe Ortiz at 08/11/2022 10:24 AM
- NYIFUP created by Gabe Ortiz at 08/11/2022 10:24 AM
- NYIFUP created by Gabe Ortiz at 08/11/2022 10:24 AM
- NYIFUP created by Gabe Ortiz at 08/11/2022 10:24 AM
- NYIFUP created by Gabe Ortiz at 08/11/2022 10:24 AM
- NYIFUP created by Gabe Ortiz at 08/11/2022 10:24 AM
- NYIFUP created by Gabe Ortiz at 08/11/2022 10:24 AM
- NYIFUP created by Gabe Ortiz at 08/11/2022 10:24 AM
Loading comments...
Comments are closed on this story.