Judge hits Project Veritas with $150,000 bill after it tries to kill free speech

Not two, James; $149,596.90.

Project Veritas, run by ridiculous GOP charlatan James O’Keefe, has been reeling lately. There have been questions surrounding the legality of their unethical reporting practices. They have claimed to have been preyed upon by “fraudsters.” And the climate change Project Veritas right-wingers are in denial of seems to have tried to drag its headquarters back into the sea.

In recent months, Project Veritas has tried to do two things: pretend that they are journalists whose First Amendment rights are being trampled on by a politicized federal government; and sue The New York Times and a Stanford University blog to trample on First Amendment rights. So far, Project Veritas has failed to squash real journalists’ rights to free speech and press.

In May, U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Zilly ruled that Project Veritas’ claims that Stanford University’s school blog, reporting on how debunked every aspect of Veritas’ election fraud claims were, did not amount to defamation. In fact, they were easily provable facts and valid opinions concerning Project Veritas’ attempts to misinform the public about election fraud claims.

On August 4, U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Zilly finalized the ruling in the only way groups like Project Veritas would understand.