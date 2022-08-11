This right here is why men should not try to talk about women's bodies

This schmuck

A member of the Salt Lake County Council is the latest example of why dudes should keep their mouths shut about abortion rights until they learn some basic anatomy.

Dave Alvord decided to teach Vice President Kamala Harris a thing or two after she tweeted, “We trust the judgment of the women of America to make decisions based on what is in their best interest. We trust the women of America to make those decisions about their own bodies.”

Alvord responded, incorrectly: “The baby is not part of the body of a woman. The umbilical chord and placenta do not directly connect to the woman. The baby floats inside the woman. It is not about the woman’s body, it’s to kill then remove the baby’s body. It is done in greater proportion to black babies.”

The umbilical “chord” and placenta do not directly connect to the woman? Does this whiz kid imagine that the placenta just sort of manifests the nutrients and oxygen a fetus needs to survive and grow? It just all kinda comes from nowhere? If so, then why do we need human beings to go through pregnancy and labor and delivery? Why are we doing this very burdensome, dangerous thing if apparently the uterus and the entire human being around the uterus are not providing anything but a little space for a placenta, umbilical cord, and fetus to float around in?

RELATED STORY: Sen. Tim Scott fundraises with factless fearmongering: 'Dems will grant abortions up to 52 weeks'