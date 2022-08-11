Armed suspect attempted to breach FBI office, now in standoff with local police and FBI

At 9 AM Thursday morning, the FBI office in Cincinnati, Ohio, says that an armed man attempted to “breach the Visitor Screening Facility” at their headquarters. An alarm was set off and the suspect then fled the scene. He has reportedly engaged law enforcement personnel in a chase and there has been a lockdown of Clinton County.

As of the writing of this post, the man remains unidentified, as are his motives. According to the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency’s Facebook page, the suspect has “not yet been taking into custody, but is contained. He is wearing a gray shirt and body armor, and is armed.”

Law & Crime reports that the suspect is “actively engaged in a shootout and standoff with law enforcement” at the time of reporting. ABC correspondent Aaron Katersky reports that the suspect is reportedly armed with “an AR15-style rifle.” The “contained” reference in the Clinton County Management statement seems to mean that the suspect is in a cornfield, pinned down by law enforcement.

While the motivations of this incident are not yet known, the right wing of the country has very quickly jumped into the conspiracy-minded defensiveness we have come to expect.