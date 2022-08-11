Armed suspect attempted to breach FBI office, now in standoff with local police and FBI

The very obvious connection that many are making is between the intense anti-FBI and law enforcement rhetoric and calls for the overthrow of the government being made by right-wing media personalities as well as elected officials. For all we know, today’s attack at the FBI offices in Cincinnati are not at all connected to tweets like this:
And incoherent gobbledygook like this:
Coupled with this fact-free sentiment:
Now, in all honesty, this might turn out to be unrelated to the Second Amendment fetish, anti-democracy movement that brought us an attempted coup d’etat during the last election. Who is to say? But you know who’s ready to be persecuted? Conservatives.
This guy.
And this guy.
Why would traditional media outlets and most people with just the rudiments of critical thought make this connection?
No idea.
