Justice Department is seeking to unseal Trump warrant, Attorney General Merrick Garland announces

CNN’s Elie Honig, a former federal prosecutor, emphasizes that by asking for the warrant and receipt to be unsealed, Garland is in effect calling Trump’s bluff—Trump has had those documents and could have released them himself.
Here’s the motion, and a key passage: “That said, the former President should have an opportunity to respond to this Motion and lodge objections, including with regards to any ‘legitimate privacy interests’ or the potential for other ‘injury’ if these materials are made public. Romero, 480 F.3d at 1246. To that end, the government will furnish counsel for the former President with a copy of this Motion.”
