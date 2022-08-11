Justice Department is seeking to unseal Trump warrant, Attorney General Merrick Garland announces

Attorney General Merrick Garland

Attorney General Merrick Garland is making a statement at 2:30 PM ET on Thursday, following days of public silence since the FBI searched Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property on Monday. That search was reportedly for classified documents Trump had taken with him when he left White House, and it has given rise to huge amounts of Republican conspiracy theories, as well as broader public pressure for the Justice Department to offer up information.

But Garland’s Thursday statement is no guarantee that this silence will be broken, since Thursday has also seen an armed man attempt to breach an FBI office in Cincinnati, Ohio.