Afghan groups, evacuees welcome legalization bill: 'The United States must keep its solemn promise'

As I noted yesterday, the bill would create a pathway to legalization for thousands of Afghan refugees who were evacuated to the U.S. through temporary, humanitarian parole. Either the asylum system or Special Immigrant Visa process (SIV) could grant them permanent relief, but “both face severe backlogs and long processing times,” lawmakers said.

The bill was introduced by bipartisan lawmakers in both the U.S. House and Senate, and has the support of Afghan-led organizations, including Afghans For A Better Tomorrow (AFBT), Afghan-American Community Organization (AACO), and Project ANAR, said Partnership for Advancement of New Americans (PANA) in a statement.

“Thousands of Afghans who were evacuated to the United States last summer had to endure the traumatic journey of having to flee their homeland,” the organizations said in the statement. “They should not be forced to individually relive that trauma through burdensome legal processes. This legislation would ensure that they do not have to.” Veterans organizations, human rights groups, refugee resettlement agencies, and other allies joined Afghan leaders to express support for the bill during a press conference in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

x Today we stood w/veterans, advocates, & powerful voices like that of Mohammed Naeem of the American Immigration Council. Listen to his story. It’s our story. It’s what we must deliver to the thousands who would be served and saved by the #AfghanAdjustmentAct.#ThisIsHome pic.twitter.com/1ESgFrEu8G — The Afghan-American Foundation (@Afghan_American) August 10, 2022

x "To my Afghan colleagues and to the more than 13,000 Afghans @LIRSorg has been able to serve, may this ease your burden and offer a bit of certainty after so much loss."



Susannah Cunningham, LIRS Manager for Advocacy speaks at the #AfghanAdjustmentAct Press Conference today. pic.twitter.com/UEf9LNRXpR — LIRS (@LIRSorg) August 10, 2022

x .@mattczeller on the need to pass #AfghanAdjustmentAct to fulfill promises to Afghan parolees: “Our credibility is already in the toilet. If this doesn’t pass, we flush it away.” pic.twitter.com/yUhzInr6OQ — Daniel Salazar (@danielsalazarTX) August 10, 2022

x Zeller notes Afghan humanitarian parolees faced fees whereas fees were waived for Uniting for Ukraine program recipients: “If we can’t do this for Ukrainians, why can’t we do this for our longest wartime allies?” — Daniel Salazar (@danielsalazarTX) August 10, 2022

x Amazing advocates, from veterans to Afghans to civilians. We thank you for pushing the #AfghanAdjustmentAct forward. pic.twitter.com/zSq4DwCs1Z — Vets for American Ideals (@Vets4AmerIdeals) August 10, 2022

“Congress has a responsibility to help our Afghan allies,” said Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a cosponsor of the bill in the U.S. House. “There are thousands of Afghans who demonstrated allegiance to the U.S. during the war in Afghanistan currently in legal limbo. That uncertainty is unacceptable. Our bipartisan, bicameral Afghan Adjustment Act will provide stability for the people who put their lives on the line helping our troops and supporting America’s mission overseas. This bill should become law without delay.”

“The United States must keep its solemn promise to them by wasting no time in ensuring the successful passage of this bill through both chambers of Congress,” AFBT, AACO, PANA, and Project ANAR continued in their statement. “Historically, the U.S. has done so for Cuban, Vietnamese, Iraqi, and Cambodian refugee populations after they were forced to flee war and persecution in their native countries. We will not rest until the same happens for Afghans.”

There’s an easy way to send lawmakers a message in support of the Afghan Adjustment Act, thanks to the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service. Click here to access a tool that will send a message to your House members and Senators today.

