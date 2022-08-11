House prepares to pass big climate change, health care bill Friday

While Congress is officially on August recess, there’s work to be done this week. Namely, the House has to pass the reconciliation bill formerly known as the “Inflation Reduction Act. It’s still called that in practice, to be sure. Striking the name out of the language was just a typically petty effort on the part of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) during the vote-a-rama of amendments last week.

The House Rules Committee met Wednesday, preparing for a Friday vote for which an estimated one-third of members will send in a proxy rather than vote in person. Those Republicans who are going to show up for debate are going to be typically obnoxious, as they showed in the Rules Committee.

“If the Green New Deal and corporate welfare had a baby, it would look like this,” House Ways and Means ranking member Kevin Brady (R-TX) said. “America is in a recession,” Rep. Jason Smith (R-MO) said, continuing a theme he’s been harping on for weeks.