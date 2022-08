Fox News host makes 'short of the nuclear codes' comment about Mar-a-Lago raid. That didn't age well

Donald Trump and Yasir al-Rumayyan, head of the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia—two weeks ago.

By now you may have heard that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) served a warrant earlier this week to search and seize quite a few things from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property. You may have also heard that a lot of the things that were seized during the search of Mar-a-Lago reportedly belong to you and I and not to Donald Trump.

The Washington Post reported late Thursday that sources close to the FBI’s investigation say some of the documents seized from Trump’s possession were nuclear secrets. As in classified nuclear documents that should not be sitting in any retired person’s home.

The revelation is just another example of how abjectly bankrupt, both morally and intellectually, the conservative fascist party called the Republicans are these days. There used to be a running social media joke about any ridiculous thing Donald Trump did. There was a tweet by Trump himself railing against the very thing he was now doing. It is funny because of how ridiculous it is, but it was never simply a unique hypocrisy practiced by Donald Trump. It turns out that there’s a whole right-wing media sphere and Grand Old Party of operatives, all of whom are so full of BS you could fertilize the Sahara with them.

But this clip of Dana Perino from earlier Thursday takes the cake.