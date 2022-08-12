Cartoon: The Perp-in-Chief

x Vimeo Video

Well, so much for the Republican Party being the supposed party of “law and order.” After the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago and apparently broke open Donald Trump’s safe, Republicans were quick to condemn law enforcement and the Department of Justice . Many party leaders went far beyond just condemnation, they called for the FBI to be “defunded” as mentions of “civil war” spiked on Twitter.

The Mar-a-Lago raid was just one of the many tough legal moments for Trump this week. Besides being targeted in an FBI raid, an appeals court said he must give his tax returns to a U.S. House panel and he took the Fifth instead of testifying in an investigation headed by New York Attorney General Letitia James. (And it’s only Wednesday as I write this!)

While I am gleeful whenever Trump comes a step closer to accountability, and even (gasp!) punishment, this turn of events sure did shift attention away from President Joe Biden and other Democrats’ recent accomplishments . Maybe Trump’s travails can take a break on the day the House is set to pass the huge climate change and health care bill in a couple days.