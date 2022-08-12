R is for Racism: Sesame Place is learning a $25 million lesson after ignoring Black children

President of Sesame Place Philadelphia, Cathy Valeriano, says the company has put into place “some interim measures” during the review, and the press release indicates that the programs will be overseen by “national experts in civil rights.”

“The actions we are taking will help us deliver on our promise to provide an equitable and inclusive experience for all our guests every day,” Valeriano added.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Thursday, Rev. Jesse Jackson met with Marc Swanson, the CEO of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment.

Rev. S. Todd Yeary, CEO of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, founded by Jackson, said, “Rev. Jackson has made himself available to all parties to be a part of any ongoing mediation to help resolve this issue.”

The meeting was attended by Jackson, Swanson, SeaWorld board members and lawyers, and B'Ivory LaMar, the attorney representing the family of Jodi Brown, the woman who posted the initial video of the Rosita character who appeared to ignore the two 6-year-old Black girls, the Inquirer reports.

At the time of the initial incident, Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit that produced Sesame Street, released a statement that Sesame Place would conduct bias training and "a thorough review of the ways in which they engage with families and guests."

"What these children experienced is unacceptable," the nonprofit said.

During the news conference, LaMarr told reporters that the meeting with Jackson and SeaWorld officials was a “day of progress.”

"When corporations engage in a dialogue as they did with Rev. Jesse Jackson, that is the beginning to effectuate long-term change," LaMarr added.

Jackson said, “Children are bearing the burden of this racial incident.” As for the apology the company made, he says, “Trust, but verify.”