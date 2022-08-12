‘I think I know most of it’: Trump’s 1986 quote about his nuclear weapon expertise is relevant today

When Spy magazine came out, Donald Trump was the Donald Trump we all know now, but with less global power. He was the New York real estate mogul who was all smoke and mirrors, a pig with women, a pig with the media, a pig with contractors, a pig that made pigs say, “Hey man, stop using that expression to describe Donald Trump.” As was detailed in the Daily Beast a few years ago, Trump hated Spy magazine because Spy magazine’s editors and writers loved to pick on him.

Even back in the 1980s, Trump said and did terribly embarrassing things because he’s an embarrassment of a person. It was Spy magazine that coined the “short-fingered vulgarian” moniker that reportedly got deep under Trump’s tissue-paper-thin skin. On Friday, former Spy magazine writer David Kamp tweeted an image from “The Very. First. Issue. Of Spy. 1986.”

x The Very. First. Issue. Of Spy. 1986. pic.twitter.com/yGEMKwxjoZ — David Kamp (@MrKamp) August 12, 2022

The circled part reads: “It would take an hour and a half to learn everything there is to learn about missiles… I think I know most of it anyway.”

That was then, and this is now. According to Bob Woodward’s new book, Peril, Trump’s overall incompetence, combined with his weak emotional control, led Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley to secretly make “senior military officials in charge of the National Military Command Center” swear an oath to him that they would take no military action or nuclear action from Trump without involving Milley first. This was in the days after the Jan. 6 attempted coup d’etat.

Woodward has previously illustrated Trump’s lack of both sense and intelligence in his 2020 book, Rage. In that book, Woodward details a conversation he had with then-only-once-impeached President Donald Trump about military secrets that someone like Bob Woodward should not be hearing.

Trump reportedly blabbered, "I have built a nuclear—a weapons system that nobody's ever had in this country before. We have stuff that Putin and Xi have never heard about before. There's nobody—what we have is incredible."

Woodward says that this turned out to be true, and the military officials he spoke with were “surprised” Trump would reveal such a thing to Bob goddamn Woodward.