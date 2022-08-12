‘I think I know most of it’: Trump’s 1986 quote about his nuclear weapon expertise is relevant today

Bump Story
PUBLISHED TO
TAGS
- DonaldTrump
- FederalBureauofInvestigation
- History
- Nuclear
- Obsession
- SpyMagazine
- Warrant
- Mar-a-Lago
- short-fingeredvulgarian
- MAGA
- Mar-A-LagoRaid
- DavidKamp
Tag History
Tag History
- trump created by Walter Einenkel at 08/12/2022 01:54 PM
- trump created by Walter Einenkel at 08/12/2022 01:54 PM
- trump created by Walter Einenkel at 08/12/2022 01:54 PM
- trump created by Walter Einenkel at 08/12/2022 01:54 PM
- trump created by Walter Einenkel at 08/12/2022 01:54 PM
- trump created by Walter Einenkel at 08/12/2022 01:54 PM
- trump created by Walter Einenkel at 08/12/2022 01:54 PM
- trump created by Walter Einenkel at 08/12/2022 01:54 PM
- trump created by Walter Einenkel at 08/12/2022 01:54 PM
- trump created by Walter Einenkel at 08/12/2022 01:54 PM
- trump created by Walter Einenkel at 08/12/2022 01:54 PM
- trump created by Walter Einenkel at 08/12/2022 01:54 PM
- trump created by Walter Einenkel at 08/12/2022 01:54 PM
- FederalBureauofInvestigation History magazine Nuclear Obsession Spy SpyMagazine trump Warrant Mar-a-Lago short-fingeredvulgarian MAGA DavidKamp created by Nova Land at 08/12/2022 02:47 PM
- FederalBureauofInvestigation History magazine Nuclear Obsession Spy SpyMagazine Warrant Mar-a-Lago short-fingeredvulgarian MAGA DavidKamp created by Nova Land at 08/12/2022 02:47 PM
- FederalBureauofInvestigation History magazine Nuclear Obsession SpyMagazine Warrant Mar-a-Lago short-fingeredvulgarian MAGA DavidKamp created by Nova Land at 08/12/2022 02:47 PM
- DonaldTrump FederalBureauofInvestigation History Nuclear Obsession SpyMagazine Warrant Mar-a-Lago short-fingeredvulgarian MAGA DavidKamp created by Nova Land at 08/12/2022 02:47 PM
- DonaldTrump FederalBureauofInvestigation History Nuclear Obsession SpyMagazine Warrant Mar-a-Lago short-fingeredvulgarian MAGA Mar-A-LagoRaid DavidKamp created by Nova Land at 08/12/2022 02:47 PM
Loading comments...
Comments are closed on this story.