California judge could make history—again!—as first Latina chief justice on State Supreme Court

“This is truly an exceptional and historic day for the people of California and for the justice system,” said retired state justice Carlos Moreno. “Justice Guerrero is an outstanding choice to lead our court system. This includes chairing the work of the California Supreme Court in reviewing the landscape of thousands of legal opinions across the state and ensuring that the development of the law is consistent with the statutory and Constitutional mandates that govern our state.”

“Justice Guerrero’s inspiring nomination demonstrates that, regardless of humble beginnings, hard work and commitment to one’s values can lead to the fulfillment of the true American dream,” he continued.

Guerrero, a daughter of Mexican immigrants, would fill the seat vacated by current chief justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye, who has decided to retire when her term ends in January. Appointed by former Republican Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, Cantil-Sakauye as chief justice vocally criticized the anti-immigrant policies of the previous administration, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s reckless practice of sweeping up immigrants at courthouses.

Both Guerrero and Cantil-Sakauye came from farmworking families. Present at Guerrero’s confirmation hearing earlier this year were several family members from Imperial Valley, where she grew up. The Associated Press (AP) reported that her father, who was at one time a farmworker, “wore cowboy boots to the hearing and beamed from the front row of the courtroom along with Guerrero’s husband and one of their two sons.”

“I am humbled by this nomination to lead our state’s Supreme Court and thank the governor for entrusting me with this honor,” Guerrero said. “If confirmed, I look forward to continuing the strides the Court has made under Chief Justice Cantil-Sakauye to expand equal access to justice and create a fairer justice system for all Californians.”

Before being appointed to the state Supreme Court, Guerrero “served as an Associate Justice at the Fourth District Court of Appeal, Division One from 2017 to 2022 and has wide-ranging experience as a trial court judge, partner at a major law firm, and Assistant U.S. Attorney,” Newsom’s office said. Her confirmation to the state Supreme Court this year also created a female majority on the court for the first time in about five years.

Newsom this week also announced that he is nominating Alameda County Superior Court Judge Kelli Evans to replace Guerrero. Evans continues the history-making trend at the court by becoming the first openly gay woman to be nominated to the court, as well as only the second Black person to be nominated.