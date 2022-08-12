Farmworker marchers receive blessing from bishops as 335-mile pilgrimage for union rights continues

“Community enthusiasm across the state is building around the march,” UFW said this week, with towns working to provide “food, water, cold drinks, shoes, and other supplies, plus housing. Nurses are tending to health needs. Supporters from near and far are turning out to hand out water, drinks, and food as the marchers pass by.”

x Marchers are touched by the outpouring of support - food, water, electrolyte drinks, patetas, socks, moleskin padding, other medical supplies, housing & donations. Today, Day 10, we'll walk 19 miles from Calwa to Biola. More @ https://t.co/eZPhRCGsU6. #AB2183 pic.twitter.com/BVHVNz1TUj — United Farm Workers (@UFWupdates) August 12, 2022

UFW had noted earlier this week that when one community member noticed that a marcher’s shoes were literally falling apart, he took off his shoes and gave them to the man. As noted above by UFW, community members have rushed to support marchers with water, snacks, and words of encouragement. Some community members who collected donations for the procession also had decades-old ties to past union efforts, UFW shared.

x One of our marchers’ shoes began to separate at the sole from walking miles on hot pavement. When a community supporter came out to give us water, he noticed. They wore the same size, so he took his shoes off and traded. #AB2183 pic.twitter.com/Zzjc96FhCB — United Farm Workers (@UFWupdates) August 10, 2022

x Victorio & Pete Rojas donated cases of water they collected from the community. They have a history w/la causa. Their parents marched in 1994 and boycotted in the 70's. Victorio & Pete are proud to be supporting farmworkers as they march for the @CAgovernor signature on #AB2183. pic.twitter.com/0uqomqctWa — United Farm Workers (@UFWupdates) August 12, 2022

x Bishop Tyson of the Yakima Diocese heard testimonials of abuse from the Ostrom Mushroom union organizing committee.



El obispo Tyson de la Diócesis de Yakima escuchó testimonios de abuso del comité organizador de la Union en Ostrom Mushroom. pic.twitter.com/QQA78qR7HT — United Farm Workers (@UFWupdates) August 12, 2022

In one video shared by UFW, a marcher said she was trekking to Sacramento (the march’s final destination) to urge the governor to give her the same rights as any other worker. Farmworkers and advocates had previously noted that the state’s popular vote-by-mail system helped him beat back a right-wing-led recall effort. ”The governor was voted in by people who voted by mail,” San Francisco Labor Council’s Kim Tavaglione previously told local CBS affiliate KPIX. “Farmworkers have never been allowed to vote by mail. Big Ag has always fought it.”

x Teresa shares, I'm marching to tell @CAgovernor to sign #AB2183 so we can have equality to be able to fill out our ballots and have the same benefits like all workers do. pic.twitter.com/iMslK529Xv — United Farm Workers (@UFWupdates) August 12, 2022

“The peregrinacion (pilgrimage) aims to convince Governor Gavin Newsom to sign AB 2183, the UFW’s Agricultural Labor Relations Voting Choice Act that would give more choices to farm workers so they can vote for a union free from intimidation,” UFW said. Click here for more information on the legislation and how you can directly support farmworkers as they continue this march for their workplace rights.

