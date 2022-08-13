Viral video shows the reality of Starbucks' union-busting campaign, this week in the war on workers

There are now 221 Starbucks stores where workers have voted to unionize—but the company has only engaged in first bargaining sessions at three of them. Meanwhile, the National Labor Relations Board is handling hundreds of unfair labor practice charges against the company, and the reason for that is not hard to see: The company’s vicious union-busting campaign continues, including the firing of one union supporter after another. The fact that stores continue voting to unionize shows the workers’ determination and the screaming need for workers to have the power to make management listen.

Companies have been firing workers for their union participation for years, but thanks to phones with video capability and social media, now it’s visible, as in the videos below.