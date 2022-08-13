Trump now claims a 'standing order' to declassify anything that left the Oval Office

In the days since the FBI executed a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, Trump, and his GOP lackeys have trotted out excuse after excuse to explain away the trove of material seized from a storage room at his golf club: A politically motivated witch hunt! The evidence was planted by the FBI! There was nothing important there! Obama did it too! (He didn’t.) And finally, on Friday night:

x Statement from Trump Office: As we can all relate to, everyone ends up having to bring home their work from time to time… He had a standing order that documents removed from the Oval Office taken to the residence were deemed to be declassified.. pic.twitter.com/pnTjRnOqif — Acyn (@Acyn) August 13, 2022

In other words, Trump was being persecuted with planted evidence that he had brought home after a long day at the office. Amazing.

Or, put another way, the search warrant shows that Trump is under investigation for violations of The Espionage Act, obstruction of justice, and the destruction, alteration, or falsification of records.