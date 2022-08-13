Trump now claims a 'standing order' to declassify anything that left the Oval Office

In the days since the FBI executed a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, Trump, and his GOP lackeys have trotted out excuse after excuse to explain away the trove of material seized from a storage room at his golf club: A politically motivated witch hunt! The evidence was planted by the FBI! There was nothing important there! Obama did it too! (He didn’t.) And finally, on Friday night:
In other words, Trump was being persecuted with planted evidence that he had brought home after a long day at the office. Amazing.
Or, put another way, the search warrant shows that Trump is under investigation for violations of The Espionage Act, obstruction of justice, and the destruction, alteration, or falsification of records.
Saturday, Aug 13, 2022 · 4:20:14 PM +00:00 · Barbara Morrill
And less than a day after the “standing order to declassify” everything that was at Trump’s residence excuse, we learn that:
At least one lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump signed a written statement in June asserting that all material marked as classified and held in boxes in a storage area at Mr. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and club had been returned to the government, four people with knowledge of the document said.
The written declaration was made after a visit on June 3 to Mar-a-Lago by Jay I. Bratt, the top counterintelligence official in the Justice Department’s national security division.
So, nothing at Mar-a-Lago was ever classified material because it was all declassified by the magical “standing order.” Except for all that classified material that Trump’s lawyer said was returned in June.
After the years of practice that Trump and his people have had, you’d think they’d be better at lying.
