Body-camera video shows what happened when Black man tried to prevent cousin's arrest

“It’s legal to disagree with police,” Boles said. “He was no threat. He was a drunk old man.”

Officers said in the internal affairs report that Vaughn's cousin was arrested visiting Vaughn at the motel when the two of them got into an argument on a motel balcony. Boles told the Post and Courier police had been on the scene March 11 outside of a Motel 6 about 15 to 20 minutes before officers arrested his client.

Video of the incident began with an officer saying he was given the name Quincy, and with Vaughn slurring his words. However, Vaughn could clearly be heard when he told officers, “y’all better let him out now,” referring to his cousin.

One of the officers, identified as Dimitar Stoilov in an internal affairs report the Post and Courier obtained, responded:

“Or what? What are you going to do? What are you going to do if I don’t let him out?”

Vaughn repeated his demand, and the officer asked:

“Do you want to join him?”

”I don’t give a f—”, Vaughn responded.

When the officer told Vaughn to turn around and put his hands behind his back, Vaughn slowly took three steps back. The camera shook as the officer grabbed Vaughn’s arm and threw him to the ground.

“He did not resist arrest,” a witness could be heard yelling as Vaughn was placed in handcuffs.

She identified herself as Vaughn’s cousin and asked officers to “please take him to the hospital.”

The officers’ faces couldn’t be seen on camera when one of them responded: “Well, your cousin should’ve stayed in his room.”

Ryan Johnson, a city spokesman, told WCSC the police department's internal affairs department investigated the complaint and "took corrective steps to address aspects of the arrest." Johnson said in a statement WCSC obtained that he cannot comment on pending litigation. He did not confirm Stoilov’s employment status with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD).

"NCPD is committed to constant improvement,” Johnson said in the statement. “Internal Affairs review of such matters is an important part of the process and NCPD appreciates the complaint being brought to its attention."

While the lawsuit alleges the officers involved were "careless, grossly negligent, reckless and acted in violation of the duties owed to" the plaintiff, the city said Stoilov's actions were "appropriate and within department policy," according to the use of force report WCSC obtained.

“Quick action was warranted, and PFC Stoilov used a take-down to place VAUGHN in the prone position for safe handcuffing,” investigators alleged. They attributed injuries Vaughn sustained to his head “in part the result of Vaughn’s level of intoxication and unsteadiness on his feet.”

Vaughn’s attorney spelled out a different explanation in the lawsuit. “The take-down maneuver Stoilov used on the Plaintiff is not appropriate in these circumstances,” he said in the suit.