Lindsey Graham fails to wriggle out of testifying in Georgia 2020 election probe

Partners in crime.

Sen. Lindsey Graham’s efforts to squirm out of accountability for his role in Donald Trump’s coup attempt have failed. The South Carolina Republican has been ordered to testify before a grand jury in Georgia about his role in pressuring election officials there to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state.

Earlier this month, Graham challenged a subpoena to testify before a Fulton County special grand jury that is investigating the Trump team’s efforts to subvert the election. Graham asserted that he’s a U.S. senator and is thus immune from having to answer for his effort. Nope, says U.S. District Court Judge Leigh Martin May. “[T]he Court finds that the District Attorney has shown extraordinary circumstances and a special need for Senator Graham’s testimony on issues relating to alleged attempts to influence or disrupt the lawful administration of Georgia’s 2022 elections.”

Graham was among the first to jump into the fray in the days after the November 2020 election, including calling Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger twice, according to Raffensperger, to try to get him to illegally throw out legal vote-by-mail ballots and overturn the election. President Biden pulled out a 12,000 vote win in Georgia, or to be more exact, 11,780 votes. Graham was allegedly echoing Trump’s notorious plea to Raffensperger to “find” those votes to toss.