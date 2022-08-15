Why do white men shoot people and watch porn? The House’s worst member has theories

Pray it away

Is the erosion of public services, stripping away of workers' rights, and lack of accountability on the part of the richest among us—combined with an increasingly abusive state security apparatus and a large swath of the country hoarding firearms under the guidance of conservative con artists leadership, who insist that this country needs an ethno-civil war—leading to more acts of civil unrest and violence?

Nope. At least not according to known genius, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Greene took time away from harassing survivors of school shootings to talk about her theories on the uptick in violent attacks by white men in America. It turns out that, according to Greene, the reason that white guys keep shooting up schools, murdering people, attacking the FBI, and driving cars into innocent people, is not because they are being consistently told by people like Donald Trump that the communists have body-snatched the government. It’s because the media keeps telling them that “white men are bad,” and as such are being “pushed to the back.”

Not making a lick of sense to you? According to Greene, this environment has created hopelessness in young white men. Not the fact that rising rents (which hit people of color the hardest), and stagnant wages (which also affect non-white men more) has come become unsustainable to buoy young white men. Nope. These young angry men are left in isolation at home, alone, where they watch a lot of porn and spend hours a day “reading crazy stuff in chat rooms” and playing video games.