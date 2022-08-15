Why do white men shoot people and watch porn? The House’s worst member has theories

Daily Kos Staff
Monday August 15, 2022 · 10:35 AM PDT
2022/08/15 · 10:35
Bump Story
PUBLISHED TO
TAGS
- BigLie
- BLM
- DonaldTrump
- Gun
- GunControl
- Guns
- Interview
- Porn
- PublicHealth
- Race
- Racism
- Safety
- Video
- Violence
- MarjorieTaylorGreene
Tag History
Tag History
- BigLie BLM Greene Gun GunControl Guns Interview Porn PublicHealth Race Racism Safety trump Twitter Video Violence Marjorie mtg created by Nova Land at 08/15/2022 10:51 AM
- BigLie BLM Greene Gun GunControl Guns Interview Porn PublicHealth Race Racism Safety trump Twitter Video Violence Marjorie created by Nova Land at 08/15/2022 10:51 AM
- BigLie BLM Greene Gun GunControl Guns Interview Porn PublicHealth Race Racism Safety trump Twitter Video Violence created by Nova Land at 08/15/2022 10:51 AM
- BigLie BLM Greene Gun GunControl Guns Interview Porn PublicHealth Race Racism Safety Twitter Video Violence created by Nova Land at 08/15/2022 10:51 AM
- BigLie BLM DonaldTrump Gun GunControl Guns Interview Porn PublicHealth Race Racism Safety Twitter Video Violence created by Nova Land at 08/15/2022 10:51 AM
- BigLie BLM DonaldTrump Gun GunControl Guns Interview Porn PublicHealth Race Racism Safety Twitter Video Violence MarjorieTaylorGreene created by Nova Land at 08/15/2022 10:51 AM
Loading comments...
Comments are closed on this story.