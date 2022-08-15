Anyone claiming Trump declassified Mar-a-Lago documents needs to be hit with this follow-up question

The claim that Trump had a standing order that anything he took from the Oval Office to the White House residence was “almost certainly a lie,” Bolton said, and such an order would have required significant documentation. But it’s not just that:

x Weird world where I agree with John Bolton. Every simpering sycophant who claims Trump did a Double Super Secret declassification of all the docs Trump stole must answer the question: should they be made publicly available if they are now declassified? https://t.co/Xey4kA5Q81 pic.twitter.com/NOm4iNdccp — Michael McDonald (@ElectProject) August 15, 2022

Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro actually did make the argument that Trump was trying to get those documents out to the public by having declassified them. “The reason why you declassify stuff you don’t need to classify is the American public need to know. It’ll keep us out of wars and it’ll keep our jobs here if you do that,” he told Steve Bannon. Here we are apparently supposed to ignore that Trump didn’t release these documents to the American public. He had them at Mar-a-Lago, where whoever he was showing them to, he wasn’t making them broadly available.

And, of course, most of the Republicans claiming that Trump declassified the documents would not even pretend to believe they should be publicly available. But anyone who makes that argument needs to be hit with the immediate follow-up: “Do you believe those should be put on the internet and printed in the newspapers for everyone to see?”

Bolton’s follow-up quote in The New York Times is—despite the fact that Bolton is a terrible, evil person—equally accurate: “When somebody begins to concoct lies like this, it shows a real level of desperation.”

And when somebody and their allies concoct well over a dozen lies, excuses, and deflections in less than a week … well, that’s a lot of desperation. What those desperate lies can’t do, though, is change the facts of the matter, and it’s those facts that the FBI and the Justice Department are looking into.

