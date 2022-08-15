Kansas Republicans refuse reality, demand recount of abortion amendment they lost in a landslide

After being told the recount would cost roughly $230,000, the Kansas Republican Assembly made a down payment but found their offer of a lien was rejected by the secretary of state’s office.

Brother, can you spare $250,000? #ksleg — Moti Rieber 🔥 (@rebmoti) August 15, 2022

This has caused wide spread confusion in Kansas as to what happens next despite the fact the law is pretty clear on the subject matter.

x Secretary of State's Office has informed Melissa Leavitt that the recount will be called off if she doesn't provide $229K via cash or check by 5 p.m. She had hoped to use assets from Mark Gietzen, who has pushed bogus claims about ballot harvesting #ksleg — Sherman Smith (@sherman_news) August 15, 2022

x Kansas law (KSA 25-3107) says the recount must begin the day after its requested. I don’t understand the legal basis for the Secretary of State to handle this process the way he is.#ksleg https://t.co/TVCsDBBkPt — Davis Hammet (@Davis_Hammet) August 15, 2022

While there will be a likely recount of the Republican state treasurer’s race, where fewer than 400 votes separate the two candidates and more than 18,000 provisional ballots remained as of this weekend, there is really no reason to believe you could overturn a margin as large as the one in the anti-abortion amendment.

Republicans are showing us their cards. This is a primary they lost, and lost badly. Save one county in Kansas, county clerks are overwhelmingly Republican. The secretary of state is Republican. Still, when things don’t go their way, the first claim is to deny reality and see fraud.

It’s sad to see how easily some have rejected reality. I prefer to live in it.

Update: The groups asking have re-done their request, lowering it to 9 counties.