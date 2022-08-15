‘We call that a veggie tray’: Fetterman responds to Mehment Oz’s out of touch ‘crudités’ video

Did you say “crudités?” Yes I did.
In the video, Oz says he’s at “Wegners” looking for some vegetables for his wife’s crudités. You never heard of Wegners? That’s because it doesn’t exist, you silly billy! As many people online pointed out, Oz seems to have smashed up Redner’s Market and Wegmans in his attempt to be an everyman, running errands for his wife at the market. He probably got mixed up between his Hollywood star on the Walk of Fame ceremony in February and his work to walk back saying that kids going to school for a few months was worth killing upwards of 10 million Americans during the pandemic.
He also gets raw asparagus for “crudités,” which sounds like a miss. Dipping asparagus into guacamole also sounds super … gross? No worries—Oz points out that there will be “tequila” to wash it all down. He ends his video by saying the high cost of vegetables is Biden’s fault. I need eye drops for my slow blinking at everything Oz is saying.
