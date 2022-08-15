‘We call that a veggie tray’: Fetterman responds to Mehment Oz’s out of touch ‘crudités’ video

"Hollywood elite?" Not here. (That was a couple of months ago.)

If you didn’t know already, Mehmet Oz, known better as “Dr. Oz,” is running for Senate in Pennsylvania. He’s running against Daily Kos-endorsed progressive Democratic candidate John Fetterman. Now, Fetterman is a serious person with a platform and publicly stated policy ideas. Oz is a television quack who has been working to reengineer his integrity-tarnished profile as a dubious diet supplement salesman into a right-wing MAGA hack during the Trump administration.

Virtually everything about Oz is exactly like his namesake, “The Great and All Powerful”: It’s bogus. Looking behind the curtain, many have pointed out that 1) Oz’s real estate holdings are mostly all in New Jersey, not Pennsylvania; 2) Oz is about as out of touch with most Americans as one can be without actually having stepped off of a Borg cube yesterday.

Fetterman has had a lot of fun poking at Oz’s disastrous campaign. It would be easy to completely ignore Oz if it weren’t for the fact that he is just about as ridiculous as every GOP candidate running across the nation these days. On Monday, a video from a couple of months ago featuring Oz trying to blame President Joe Biden for the cost of his wife’s crudités made the rounds across Twitter once again. It reminded the internet just how out of touch Oz is these days.

