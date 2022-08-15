Giuliani confirmed as target of criminal investigation, will face the music in Georgia this week

Rudy Giuliani speaks to the press about various lawsuits related to the 2020 election inside the Republican National Committee headquarters on Nov. 19, 2020.

Rudy Giuliani can slither away no more. The Fulton County, Georgia, district attorney has informed former President Donald Trump’s slimy private lawyer that he is the target of a criminal investigation into the 2020 presidential elections in Georgia.

According to reporting from The New York Times, just last week Giuliani told prosecutors that he was too unhealthy to fly to Georgia to appear in front of the special grand jury. Giuliani’s team claimed a “recent invasive procedure” following a “complex artery diagnosis.” But a Fulton County judge wasn’t buying it and ordered Giuliani to Georgia to testify on Aug. 17—a day of reckoning.

Judge Robert C.I. McBurney of Fulton County Superior Court said, “Mr. Giuliani is not cleared for air travel, A-I-R. … John Madden drove all over the country in his big bus, from stadium to stadium. So one thing we need to explore is whether Mr. Giuliani could get here without jeopardizing his recovery and his health. On a train, on a bus or Uber, or whatever it would be,” adding, “New York is not close to Atlanta, but it’s not traveling from Fairbanks.”

RELATED STORY: Fulton County DA catches Giuliani lying about being unable to travel, offers free bus or train trip

x BREAKING: Rudy Giuliani has been told that he is a target of the criminal investigation in Georgia into election interference. He is scheduled to testify in Atlanta later this week. — Danny Hakim (@dannyhakim) August 15, 2022

According to Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis, Giuliani “purchased multiple airline tickets with cash, including tickets to Rome, Italy, and Zurich, Switzerland, for travel dates ranging between July 22, 2022, and July 29, 2022. All of these dates were after [his] medical procedure , ” Daily Kos’ April Siese writes.

The former mayor of New York, best known for his hair dye mishap and uncanny impression of the Batman villain the Penguin, has played a large part in the Big Lie. His attorney, Robert Costello, told the Times that when it comes to questions about Trump, his client would likely invoke attorney-client privilege. “If these people think he’s going to talk about conversations between him and President Trump, they’re delusional.”

It’s a party in Atlanta as Giuliani joins rabid Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham. He too has been ordered to testify before the grand jury in Georgia about pushing election officials to overturn the results in the 2020 election.

Graham, like his defiant MAGA brother Giuliani, attempted to challenge the district attorney’s subpoena. He too was shut the fuck down.

“[T]he Court finds that the District Attorney has shown extraordinary circumstances and a special need for Senator Graham’s testimony on issues relating to alleged attempts to influence or disrupt the lawful administration of Georgia’s 2022 elections,” U.S. District Court Judge Leigh Martin May said.