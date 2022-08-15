Legal experts urge California lawmakers to pass VISION Act, ending double punishment of immigrants

CLIP said in the letter to California lawmakers that “the conviction-based grounds of deportation that the VISION Act targets were motivated by racism and are grounded in a long history of racist immigration laws.” California lawmakers of the early 1900s were virulent supporters of racist law that “linked narcotics to Asian Americans and other racial groups as a way of justifying their deportation.”

CLIP points to one California lawmaker who claimed drugs were an issue in the state “because we have more orientals there, and orientals are great at this drug game.” That lawmaker, Rep. Arthur Free, “successfully advocated for the federal Narcotic Drugs Import and Export Act of 1922, which became the first federal law attaching immigration consequences such as deportation to convictions for controlled substances.”

Asian communities still suffer the repercussions of these racist laws one century later. “Among California’s Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities, the highest numbers of deportations between January 2017 and February 2022 came from the state’s Chinese (2,348), Indian (1,476), Filipino (547), Armenian (390), and Vietnamese (293) communities,” CLIP said. CLIP further said that data has repeatedly shown that “cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities does not reduce crime; it does nothing to make us safer.”

x The #APSC3 are staff members that currently serve justice impacted immigrant and refugee communities. The contributions of the #APSC3 have led us to building stronger, healthier, and more whole communities. This is why we need @GavinNewsom to pass the #VISIONAct! https://t.co/nugv2dQy2t — Asian Prisoner Support Committee (APSC) (@AsianPrisonerSC) August 11, 2022

Handing immigrants who have served their time or have been ordered for release over to ICE—including on the day they’re scheduled to be freed to their homes and communities, like Sandra Castaneda—is cruel double punishment that someone born here doesn’t have to face.

“The VISION Act offers a chance to alleviate the harms that California communities continue to experience at the hands of state and local officials and employees because of their race,” CLIP continued. “Given this history and the role that California continues to play in perpetuating this highly disturbing legacy, one of our report’s key recommendations is that California end all transfers from the state and local criminal system to federal immigration enforcement officials.”

While federal law prohibits deportation agents from using contractors to help them detain immigrants, ICE has been doing exactly this since at least 2016. When Gabby Solano was due to be released from state prison following her commutation, she was instead detained by ICE with the aid of contractors. Under a recent settlement, ICE has agreed to stop using contractors when an immigrant is released from state prison. That settlement affects ICE’s Los Angeles and San Francisco field offices; passage of the VISION Act would codify relief statewide.

RELATED STORIES:

Green card holder is facing deportation even after a court overturned her conviction

Following lawsuit, ICE agrees to stop using third-party contractors to illegally detain immigrants

Immigrant turned over to ICE after being granted parole: 'He has paid his dues. When is it enough?'