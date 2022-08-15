Biden, Democrats suddenly have a lot of good stuff to run on for the midterms, and a plan to use it

That’s a characterization Republicans have certainly earned. They’ve delayed legislation that will help grow the economy; they stepped in it in a big way by delaying a vote on the bipartisan and popular legislation to help veterans affected by toxic burn pits during their service; and they prevented diabetic people with private health insurance from getting affordable insulin. Then there’s abortion, where in state after state Democrats are going on the offense against hugely unpopular new laws from Republicans.

While Republicans have committed all those unforced errors, they’ve also seen their main campaign narratives lose oomph as gas prices are falling and Democrats are getting stuff accomplished. There’s also that issue of Donald Trump under criminal investigation for all his potential criming and espionage.

The campaign push from the administration is going to begin before Labor Day, as will Biden’s travel around the country to tout the Democrats’ accomplishments. That will include Biden traveling to Ohio to break ground for a new Intel megaplant, where he’ll celebrate the semiconductor bill recently passed. In addition, through the rest of August, Cabinet members will hit 23 states in 35 trips.

The White House is also planning “hundreds of town halls and roundtables” with the Senate and House, and is pledging to coordinate more closely with political allies beyond Congress. The administration is also going to unveil a website to help Americans navigate the rebates and tax credits available to them through the new climate bill for making their homes energy efficient.

With all that happening, that bill signing ceremony next month and the campaign events following it are going to be a lot more celebratory and enthusiastic.

