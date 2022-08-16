Top Republican candidates in some battleground states are running to overturn the next election

The offices the Post included in its analysis include governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, and U.S. House and Senate.

In Arizona and Michigan, the Republican nominees for both governor and secretary of state—the key state-level roles in election administration and certification—have questioned the results of the 2020 election. In Pennsylvania, the Republican gubernatorial nominee has done so.

But to say they’ve questioned the results doesn’t cover it. Kari Lake, the Arizona nominee for governor, said in January, “Anybody who was involved in that corrupt, shady, shoddy election of 2020—lock them up!”

Doug Mastriano, the Pennsylvania nominee for governor, actively tried to block Pennsylvania from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 win, and crossed a police line on January 6, 2021. He said in May that, if elected governor, “I get to appoint the secretary of state, who’s delegated from me the power to make the corrections to elections, the voting logs, and everything. I could decertify every machine in the state with the stroke of a pen via the secretary of state.”

These are not people who just happen to question the results of a specific election. They are candidates defined by their refusal to accept the will of the voters in a pivotal presidential election, candidates who are running to make sure that they’re in a position to overturn the next close election (or the next not-so-close one) that doesn’t go their way.

