Judge rules louder than Alex Jones’ mouth, ruling against him in defamation case

This is yet another setback for Jones, whose reckoning for misinformation and disinformation profiteering has been long and drawn out. Jones has been trying to plead a form of poverty as he has lost defamation case after defamation case, with huge price tags in punitive and compensatory damages being awarded from multiple trials taking place in both Texas and Connecticut. All of those defamation lawsuits have been filed by family members directly affected by the deaths at Sandy Hook Elementary school in 2012, where 20 children and six educators were murdered.

Jones has separated himself from his companies—which are all being sued as well—and in so doing has attempted to use bankruptcy as a delay tactic as well as a shield from financial ruin. This new set of delay tactics follows Jones’ previous set of delay tactics trying to drag out the discovery phase of his cases. A judge in one such case was equally fed up with the bad faith machinations of Jones’ legal team in those cases.

Subsequently, Jones tried to delay his sitting for a deposition by pleading mysterious illnesses. Of course Jones, like a true megalomaniac, was unable to keep up even that ruse, recording a four-hour show live from his home when he was supposed to be convalescing. When he finally appeared in court, it became clear why Jones didn’t want to face off against lawyers: Two years of his personal text exchanges were revealed to him and so far have shown that Jones is a liar and a liar and a liar and a liar … and that he’s something of a dirt bag. Those texts have also been subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 committee because of Jones’ intimacy with so many of the people suspected of being involved in the attempted coup d’etat of our government.

All of the defamation cases against Jones stem from his promotion of the conspiracy theory that the Sandy Hook Elementary school massacre was a hoax cooked up as a black flag operation by secret government forces. The end game of the conspiracy was to take away everybody’s guns and control Americans. To this end, Jones shared and pushed theories that the families and loved ones who spoke to the media, or were pictured mourning their dead children, were “crisis actors.” The idea being that the government or whatever secret operation was running this show was dastardly enough, and powerful enough, to search out and find dozens of American actors to take a single job for the rest of their life—as mourning family members of dead children.

After numerous loses in court, Jones has had to publicly admit the Sandy Hook massacre was in fact real and not some covert CIA operation.

Jury selection for the Connecticut trial may continue later this month.

