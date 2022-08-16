Dr. Oz tries to change ‘crudités’ conversation with attack ad against Fetterman—it goes poorly

On Monday, Mehmet Oz delighted the internet when an older campaign video of him attempting to be an every man while searching for “crudités” ingredients for his wife went viral. Oz is running for an open Pennsylvania Senate seat against Daily Kos-endorsed Democratic candidate John Fetterman.

The quack television personality who sells dubious diet supplements as well as disseminating verifiably incorrect public health information is hoping that like Donald Trump, his television popularity will be enough to overcome his clear incompetence as a serious person. In the hopes of changing the conversation from how transparently out of touch with working Pennsylvanians Oz is, his team released an attack ad that ends up reading like a Fetterman promotional.

The continued enjoyment/fallout from both videos includes a pretend grocery store social media account named after the mythical store Oz made up in his video, “Wegners.” And that’s just the start of what I will call a celebration of Oz.

