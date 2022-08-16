Dr. Oz tries to change ‘crudités’ conversation with attack ad against Fetterman—it goes poorly

Bump Story
PUBLISHED TO
TAGS
Tag History
Tag History
- Roundup created by Walter Einenkel at 08/16/2022 12:19 PM
- Roundup created by Walter Einenkel at 08/16/2022 12:19 PM
- Roundup created by Walter Einenkel at 08/16/2022 12:19 PM
- Roundup created by Walter Einenkel at 08/16/2022 12:19 PM
- Roundup created by Walter Einenkel at 08/16/2022 12:19 PM
- Roundup created by Walter Einenkel at 08/16/2022 12:19 PM
- Roundup created by Walter Einenkel at 08/16/2022 12:19 PM
- Roundup created by Walter Einenkel at 08/16/2022 12:19 PM
- Roundup created by Walter Einenkel at 08/16/2022 12:19 PM
- Roundup created by Walter Einenkel at 08/16/2022 12:19 PM
- Roundup created by Walter Einenkel at 08/16/2022 12:19 PM
- Elections Fetterman MehmetOz PA Pennsylvania quack Roundup trump Viral crudits crudites created by Nova Land at 08/16/2022 12:48 PM
- Elections Fetterman MehmetOz PA Pennsylvania quack Roundup trump Viral crudits crudites created by Nova Land at 08/16/2022 12:48 PM
- Elections JohnFetterman MehmetOz PA Pennsylvania quack Roundup Viral crudits crudites created by Nova Land at 08/16/2022 12:48 PM
- DonaldTrump Elections JohnFetterman MehmetOz PA Pennsylvania quack Roundup Viral crudits crudites created by Nova Land at 08/16/2022 12:48 PM
- DonaldTrump Elections JohnFetterman MehmetOz PA Pennsylvania quack Roundup Viral crudits crudites created by Nova Land at 08/16/2022 12:50 PM
Loading comments...
Comments are closed on this story.