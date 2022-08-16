Hearing aids may be available without a prescription as early as October

Here in the United States, our entire system for health insurance needs an overhaul. We know many folks—including both patients and providers—suffer unnecessary stress, expenses, and overall headaches because of our convoluted and inconsistent systems for providing people with safe, accessible, and affordable medical care. While some events, like the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade, highlight the necessity of lifesaving and life-improving procedures, some health-related issues fly under the national media radar in spite of folks struggling to survive with them in our current system.

One example? The cost of hearing aids. It’s widely estimated that millions of adults in the U.S. could benefit from hearing aids, but many are unable to access or afford them because of the associated costs of exams, prescriptions, and the devices themselves. A single hearing aid can be more than $5,000, for example, and both Medicaid and Medicare offer surprisingly little coverage for the actual devices.

But in a win, as reported by CBS News, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a new class of hearing aids adults will be able to buy online or over the counter without a prescription. Folks who live with severe hearing loss will still need a prescription.

