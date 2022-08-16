Pennsylvania Democrat exposes the dangerous threat Republicans pose to the country

This was just the beginning.

Up and down the ballot, the 2022 Republican ticket is packed with election-denying extremists, white supremacists, antisemites, and thugs. From school boards to state legislatures to governorships to the U.S. House and Senate, the extreme far-right dominates the GOP.

President Joe Biden intends to use Republican extremism as one side of the narrative in his stumping around the country for congressional candidates. ”Every step of the way,” says the messaging memo from Communications Director Kate Bedingfield and Senior Adviser Anita Dunn, “Congressional Republicans sided with the special interests—pushing an extreme MAGA agenda that costs families.” Republicans are “pushing an ultra-MAGA agenda, siding with special interests and the super-wealthy,” Biden’s team asserts.

That’s all true, but what is also true is that they are dangerous. They pose a real threat to the physical safety of teachers, librarians, health care workers, LGBTQ people, Jews, and Black and brown people, not to mention their newest targets: federal law enforcement personnel.

One prominent candidate in Pennsylvania is making sure his opponent’s connections to violent extremism are an issue in the governor’s race there, setting a great example Democratic candidates—especially in swing states—should follow.

