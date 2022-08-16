Georgia police accused of using racial slurs and tossing homeowner security camera

The agency continued:

The GBI has received a copy of several videos from the incident location showing officers attempt to contact someone at the home for a lengthy period by knocking on the door and announcing their presence over a Public Address (PA) speaker. After no one came to the door, the decision was made to not make entry and to leave the home. Before leaving, a West Point Police officer took the Ring camera from the front porch of the home and tossed it across the yard into bushes. After tossing the Ring camera, an officer can be heard telling another officer something; however, the audio is unintelligible. The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is completed, the case file will be given to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office for review.

The teenager who officers were at the home to arrest, Justin Vance Hines, is accused of obstruction, theft by receiving, and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, the state agency reported.

“It’s Miss Madden’s understanding that the police were there looking for her son,” Wendell Major, the attorney representing the family, told Channel 2. “When she learned of that, she turned him in to the police department, or the sheriff’s office.”

Warning: This video contains footage of police using a racial slur that may be triggering to viewers.

x 5 officers are suspended in West Point, Georgia after being caught on camera using the n-word while looking for a suspect at his mother’s residence.



One of the officers is then seen throwing her doorbell camera in the bushes, not realizing there was another camera above. pic.twitter.com/IjZp3EfTzD — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) August 12, 2022

Major said in an interview with the Daily News: "The video is self-explanatory. It depicts some very vile and disgusting comments. But, we will allow the West Point Police Department to do a thorough investigation to determine what's the appropriate response to such by them. And we will deal with that response."