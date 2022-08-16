The GOP nominee for Arizona secretary of state is an Oath Keeper

One of Finchem’s mood boards is titled “Treason Watch List” and features a slew of photos of leaders the nominee has connected to a variety of oddball conspiracies. Another is titled “Thought Provoking,” where he compares Democrats to Nazis, per CNN.

According to an opinion piece by Dana Milbank for The Washington Post, Finchem was endorsed by prominent antisemite and founder and CEO of the media site Gab, Andrew Torba. The Arizona Mirror reports that Torba is consulting on Republican Pennsylvania gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano’s campaign. Mastriano crossed police barricades in front of the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Finchem has been a vocal denier of Trump’s loss in 2020 to President Joe Biden. He has said that early voting should be banned and mail-in ballots restricted. He has sued to try to end the use of electronic vote-counting machines in Arizona, where he was financially backed by My Pillow Guy Mike Lindell, according to The New York Times.

Trump has called Finchem “the kind of fighter we need,” adding (in his characteristically strangely capitalized way) that Finchem “will bring Integrity back to our Elections.”

x Endorsement of Mark Finchem pic.twitter.com/lxFLEjYlX5 — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) July 19, 2022

Finchem was also endorsed by leading Oath Keeper and former Sheriff Richard Mack.

But Finchem is just one of many far-right conspiracists to attack our elections.

Politico reports that the Republican National Committee has been recruiting and training thousands of 2020 election deniers to crew the polls in battleground states, all under the guise of “election integrity.”

In taped recordings obtained by Politico of organizing summits held in Florida and Pennsylvania, conservative elections attorney Cleta Mitchell was heard discussing how the RNC needs to challenge work by Democrats to build a “new American majority”—work that would include registering more voters of color.

“It’s a place the left sees as a great target of opportunity, and we have to make sure that doesn’t happen,” Mitchell said.