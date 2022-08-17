Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: Merrick Garland will have the last word

x “It’s not theirs, it’s mine,” several advisers say Mr. Trump told them.



via @NYTimes https://t.co/WqtmGkBBEJ — Benjamin Byron Davis (@Tooda) August 16, 2022

Merrick Garland said No, Mr TFG. It’s not yours. And then had this kindergarten teacher explain it to him.

x She makes me laugh so hard. She’s a kindergarten teacher who makes videos talking to politicians the way she does her kindergartners. pic.twitter.com/INCNXoEEvu — StaceyC.inKS (@StaceyCKs1) August 14, 2022

Politico:

A new, powerful signal that Dems’ midterm hopes aren’t lost Primary results in Washington state track with general election results — and Democrats did much better in 2022 than 2010 or 2014, though not as well as 2018. The last two times Democrats suffered catastrophic midterm losses, an early warning of the coming earthquake came out of the Pacific Northwest. This year, the indication from Washington state suggests something very different: a more middle-of-the-road outcome in the general election, instead of the red wave Republicans have been hoping to build.

x Former president Donald Trump and close aides have spent the eight days since the FBI searched his Florida home rushing to assemble a team of respected defense lawyers.



But the answer they keep hearing is “no.” https://t.co/2A5A2oJvpX — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 17, 2022

Politico:

GOP slashes ads in key Senate battlegrounds NRSC cancels over $10 million in ad buys as candidates struggle with fundraising. As midterm election campaigns heat up in the Senate’s top battlegrounds, the National Republican Senatorial Committee is canceling millions of dollars of ad spending, sending GOP campaigns and operatives into a panic and upending the committee’s initial spending plan. The cuts — totaling roughly $13.5 million since Aug. 1 — come as the Republicans’ Senate campaign committee is being forced to “stretch every dollar we can,” said a person familiar with the NRSC’s deliberations. Republican nominees in critical states like Ohio, Pennsylvania and North Carolina — places the GOP must defend this fall — have failed to raise enough money to get on air themselves, requiring the NRSC to make cuts elsewhere to accommodate.

x The reason for the GOP ad spending cuts? “Republican nominees in critical states like Ohio, Pennsylvania and North Carolina — places the GOP must defend this fall — have failed to raise enough money to get on air themselves” https://t.co/XE74Hro8Xr — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) August 16, 2022

Philadelphia Inquirer:

Hey, Trump GOPers, we don’t have to imagine what cops can do to everyday citizens In a society rife with cop brutality, the GOP freak-out over the Trump Mar-a-Lago search isn't about the rule of law, but preserving white privilege. Like many of her Republican colleagues, [GOP Sen. Marsha] Blackburn also tied the probe of a rogue former commander-in-chief to an unrelated development — the hiring of thousands of new IRS workers and stepped-up audits of wealthy households earning more than $400,000 — to argue that a hyper-politicized new kind of police state is coming for regular folks.

x @POTUS @VP and so many of their team are everything Trump disdains. They are smart, hard-working and sometimes a little dull. They keep their word. They focus on governing. They understand policy. They respect the law. They actually care about others. They are public servants. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) August 16, 2022

Larry Levitt/NY Times:

Big Changes Are Coming for Health Care Costs The Inflation Reduction Act is the biggest health reform initiative since passage of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, more than a decade ago. And the fact that this new legislation passed despite the opposition of the drug industry — which, along with most insurance companies and hospitals, largely supported the A.C.A. — makes it, in a sense, even more of a statement about what’s politically possible in reforming the health system. Until now, the United States stood alone among high-income countries with no government control (outside of Medicaid and the Veterans Health Administration) over drug prices. That’s why prices in this country are roughly triple what other nations pay for the same brand name drugs.

x It's not just that Biden's succeeded while Trump failed, it's also that Biden's succeeded *where* Trump failed:

- infrastructure

- Medicare negotiating lower drug prices

- addressing gun violence

- record job growth

- penalties for stock buybacks https://t.co/gTFsnIR4SU — Steve Benen (@stevebenen) August 16, 2022

Katherine Wu/Atlantic:

The Pandemic’s Soft Closing The CDC’s latest COVID guidelines are the closest the nation’s leaders have come to saying the coronavirus crisis is done. The shift in guidelines underscores how settled the country is into the current state of affairs. This new relaxation of COVID rules is one of the most substantial to date—but it wasn’t spurred by a change in conditions on the ground. A slew of Omicron subvariants are still burning across most states; COVID deaths have, for months, remained at a stubborn, too-high plateau. The virus won’t budge. Nor will Americans. So the administration is shifting its stance instead. No longer will people be required to quarantine after encountering the infected, even if they haven’t gotten the recommended number of shots; schools and workplaces will no longer need to screen healthy students and employees, and guidance around physical distancing is now a footnote at best.

Punchbowl:

The grudge between McCarthy and Cheney has become deeply personal. McCarthy and his allies think Cheney is an opportunist with poor political instincts. And Cheney and her team think McCarthy is a political coward who put his own ambition before the good of the country. Both members are convinced history will prove them right.

Liz Cheney is already proven right. See also Liz Cheney’s harsh new attack on Trump is a plea for GOP sanity, from July.

In a change of subject, a welcome addition:

Edward C Holmes/The Conversation:

The COVID lab leak theory is dead. Here’s how we know the virus came from a Wuhan market My colleagues and I published the most detailed studies of the earliest events in the COVID-19 pandemic last month in the journal Science. Together, these papers paint a coherent evidence-based picture of what took place in the city of Wuhan during the latter part of 2019. The take-home message is the COVID pandemic probably did begin where the first cases were detected – at the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market. At the same time this lays to rest the idea that the virus escaped from a laboratory.