Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: Merrick Garland will have the last word

Punchbowl had an excellent brief summary of Trump’s legal trouble:

Here’s a taste of the Trump-related news:

→ Rudy Giuliani is a “target” in the Georgia election probe: Giuliani faces a possible indictment in the criminal probe by Fulton County prosecutors over his role in attempting to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, the New York Times first reported. Giuliani will go before a special grand jury in Atlanta on Wednesday. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) will also have to testify before the grand jury, a federal judge said on Monday.

→ Trump’s team accessed Georgia’s voting system: Here’s the Washington Post.

A team of computer experts directed by lawyers allied with President Donald Trump copied sensitive data from election systems in Georgia as part of a secretive, multistate effort to access voting equipment that was broader, more organized and more successful than previously reported.

→ The “other” Justice Department investigation: The Justice Department’s probe of the Jan. 6 insurrection, including attempts to use “false electors” to derail the certification of Biden’s Electoral College win, continues to heat up. Former White House lawyer Eric Herschmann – one of the breakout stars of Jan. 6 select committee hearings – has been subpoenaed for documents and testimony, per Politico’s Betsy Woodruff Swan.

→ Longtime Trump Org. exec may plea: Allen Weisselberg, the CFO of the Trump Organization, may plead guilty later this week to tax fraud charges. Weisselberg hasn’t cooperated with the Manhattan DA’s investigation into Trump.