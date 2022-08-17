Julia Louis-Dreyfus endorses state supreme court candidates on this week's episode of The Downballot

On this week's episode of The Downballot podcast, Daily Kos is joining forces with Julia Louis-Dreyfus to endorse a slate of seven candidates running for state supreme court in three key states: Michigan, North Carolina, and Ohio.

Just like us, Julia has long supported candidates running at all levels of the ballot, and this year, after the U.S. Supreme Court's demolition of Roe, races for state supreme courts across the country deserve more attention than ever.

x Embedded Content

In a twist, Julia turns the tables on The Downballot team and takes over the hosting duties from the Davids to quiz Nir and Beard about these contests. Topics include how bizarre it is that we elect judges in the first place (almost no other country does!), what kinds of issues these courts are likely to decide in the coming years (abortion and gerrymandering, for starters), and most importantly, how ordinary folks can make a difference.

Together, we are proud to announce our endorsement of seven Democratic candidates running for closely divided courts in three critical states:

Incumbent Justice Richard Bernstein and state Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden in Michigan;

Incumbent Justice Sam Ervin and Judge Lucy Inman in North Carolina; and

Incumbent Justice Jennifer Brunner, Judge Terri Jamison, and Judge Marilyn Zayas in Ohio.

You can support this slate by going to JusticewithJulia.com and donating today. These races all have small budgets, so for small-dollar grassroots donors, your contributions will get a huge bang for the buck. You can also read more about these endorsements in our launch post.

New episodes of The Downballot come out every Thursday morning. Click here to subscribe on your favorite podcasting platform, and once you've given us a listen, please come back so that you can like us and leave us a five-star review.

P.S. Don't have time to listen? We always provide a transcript, which you can find right here.