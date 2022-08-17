Man of the people Mehmet Oz can't give a straight answer on how many homes he owns

Fresh off his crudités fiasco, Mehmet Oz needed to do a better job looking like a man of the people. This ain’t it.

At a recent campaign event, a Democratic campaign worker did an amazing job getting Oz to simultaneously lie and look even more out of touch than he looked getting the name of the grocery store wrong as he pretended to buy asparagus, a huge bag of whole carrots, and a small crown of broccoli with the apparent intent of dipping them in guacamole and fresh salsa. It was a simple question, or should have been: “How many houses do you own?”

“Legitimately, I own two houses,” Oz answered. (When the answer starts with “legitimately,” you know to look deeper.) “But one of them we're building on, the other ones I rent,” he added. Wait … he owns two (“legitimately”) but then after the one he’s building on, the other ones, plural, he rents? What does that even mean?

It means he’s trying not to answer the question, but he doesn’t know how to get out of it.

